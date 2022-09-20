Firefighters battling 23-acre wildfire near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a wildfire that started Monday evening south of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon.

State wildfire officials said the South Fork Fire was first reported at 5:14 p.m. and has burned an estimated 23 acres on U.S. Forest Service land.

No structures are threatened, according to a 7:38 p.m. tweet from Utah Fire Info.

Multiple resources have been deployed to help fight the fire, including the state’s type 1 helicopter, state wildfire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

