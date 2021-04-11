Heber City cops take down clandestine drug lab based on tip

HEBER CITY, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Heber City Police Department says its officers took down a large-scale clandestine drug operation Friday and several people are now in custody.

“Last night, Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force were following up on some information they had received, when they proceeded to do a knock-and-talk this afternoon that led to a search warrant of a residence in Heber City,” the Heber P.D. said.

“During the course of the warrant service, it was determined there was a possible clandestine lab. Due to the large scale of the lab and the chemicals found officers reached out to the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) for assistance.”

The Salt Lake DEA Office responded to decontaminate and disassemble the lab for safety precautions, the statement says.

“Officer’s took necessary precautions to ensure that the citizens of Heber were safe and not in danger.”

Police say Charles Dominick Bonsavage was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of running the lab, a first degree felony.

“During the search warrant of the residence, an adult male identified as Izzak Anthony Martinez was located,” the police statement said. “Over the course of the investigation it was found that Mr. Martinez was in possession of child pornography. He was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of the following charge: sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.”

A woman and a man then pulled up to the residence early in the investigation, police said.

“It was determined that the female driver, identified as Kandis Kathleen Hushaw, was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail,” police alleged.

Hushaw was ultimately charged on suspicion of:

Distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Possession of contraband in a jail, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

DUI alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor

The adult male passenger, identified as Dustin Joseph Christensen, was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.

“A special thanks to Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, and The Drug Enforcement Administration for their assistance,” the Heber City Police statement says.