Herriman City Hall, Ice Ribbon reopen after evacuation due to ‘suspicious package’

HERRIMAN, Utah, Dec. 28, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have reopened Herriman City Hall and the Ice Ribbon three hours after they were evacuated due to concerns over a “suspicious package” that was found.

Unified Fire Authorities were called to the scene at about noon, “out of an abundance of caution,” UFA spokesman Patrick Costin told Gephardt Daily.

Herriman City Hall is at 5355 W. Main St., and the Ice Ribbon is nearby, just to the southeast.

“Herriman City Hall campus and the Ice Ribbon will be closed effective immediately while emergency crews are investigating a situation at the building,” says a tweet issued at 12:28 p.m. by the Herriman City Police Department.

“There is currently NO threat to the public but please avoid the area,” a follow up tweet says.

At 2:54 p.m., the Herriman Police Department tweeted the all clear:

“The suspicious package has been cleared by Unified Fire and is not a danger. The park facility will resume normal operating hours.”

Lt. Cody Stromberg, Herriman Police Department, said the call was actually in response to two duffle bags, one large and one small.

“Unified Fire responded with bomb squad investigators, and utilized a robot,” Stromberg said.

The bags did not contain explosives he said, declining to specify what the robot did find.

“It’s part of an ongoing investigation,” Stromberg said. “We are not talking about the contents due to the ongoing investigation.”