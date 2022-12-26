Ice climber falls 40 feet near Bridal Veil Falls; transported to local hospital

UTAH COUNTY, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old ice climber fell about 40 feet in an area about a half mile east of Utah County’s Bridal Veil Falls on Monday.

The fall happened before noon, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

“They have gotten him stabilized and moved over to a position where they’re trying to get a setup so they can hoist him out using the Department of Public Safety helicopter,” Cannon said in an initial interview.

“He may have a broken arm and back injury of some kind, but that’s kind of where we are right now. They’ve got the DPS helicopter here now. And as soon as they get him stabilized to the point where they can hook him up, then they’ll hoist him out.”

Cannon said the accident area is “difficult to get to though. It’s very steep. There are the bases and cliffs there and hopefully they’ll be able to get him to the point where they can push them out here shortly.”

Cannon said the victim never lost consciousness, “but he’s a little bit loopy. So he may have some issues.”

The update

Cannon confirmed a little after 2:30 p.m. that the victim had been safely lifted out by the DPS helicopter, and transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.

Agencies involved included the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue, the Provo Fire Department, and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the story develops.