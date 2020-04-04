Idaho suspect wanted for deputies’ attempted murder arrested near parents’ residence

NEW MEADOW, Idaho, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of Adams (Idaho) County deputies has been taken into custody after being found near the residence of his parents, in New Meadow.

Williams “Bill” Pearle James, was taken into custody Saturday morning, and booked him into the Adams County Jail.

“Law enforcement agencies have been working together to locate James, who is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Adams County Deputies,” a statement from the Idaho State Police says.

“The deputies were responding to a call for assistance from James’ family after he violated a protection order. James also shot at an Idaho Fish and Game Officer, who was in the area and stopped to assist the deputies.”

Captain Matt Sly, with the Idaho State Police, said he was grateful for all the officers who responded during the investigation and arrest.

“Now the people in New Meadows can feel safe in their homes, knowing Mr. James won’t continue to be a threat.”

Agencies involved included the Idaho State Police, the Owyhee County Sheriff, the Canyon County Sheriff, the Meridian Police Dept., the Valley County Sheriff, the McCall Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the US Forest Service, and the US Marshall’s Office.