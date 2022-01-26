Injured motorist extricated after Roy crash

ROY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Roy are investigating a single-vehicle crash which left one person trapped inside an overturned truck near 1900 West and 5600 South.

The accident was first reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When first responders arrived they “found a patient stuck inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated,” according to a statement by the Roy City Police Department.

“Heavy Rescue Unit 41 was called to assist Roy Fire crews. After an approximate 30 minute extrication time, the patient was removed and transported to a local hospital,”the RCPD said.

The patient’s conditioned was not provided.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Roy Fire Department was assisted by Riverdale Fire Department during the rescue efforts. Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.