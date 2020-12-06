LDS Quorum of the Twelve Apostles member, wife, diagnosed with COVID-19

UTAH, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman with the LDS Church, released the following statement: “Elder Dale G. Renlund and Sister Ruth L. Renlund have tested positive for COVID-19, despite carefully following recommended public health practices. Their condition is being carefully monitored, but gratefully, Elder Renlund currently has just mild symptoms and Sister Renlund is asymptomatic.”

Other church leaders are being tested and taking precautions because of this potential exposure, the statement added.

“The church is following all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect church leaders and the community,” the statement said. “We continue to encourage all to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this pandemic, including wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and social distancing.”