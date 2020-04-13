Man arrested in connection with Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

“Robert Carter, 58, was found deceased as a result of blunt force trauma,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “We arrested William Bradley, 54, in relation to this homicide. The deceased was found in Bradley’s apartment although the two did not live together or have prior relations.”

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Bradley is facing charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Assault against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor

Assault/threat of violence on a health care provider/EMS, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

On Friday at approximately 1 p.m., Salt Lake City police officers were called out on a theft of a golf cart from maintenance workers from Jefferson School Apartment Complex at 1099 S. West Temple. The cart was allegedly taken by a resident of the complex.

The property manager followed the man in the stolen golf cart to the area of 1300 S. Main St. and told dispatch that the man “had blood all over him,” the statement said.

Officers took the man into custody for the theft of the golf cart and also observed the blood on him.

“In talking with the A/P (accused person), he stated he had ‘been in a fight with the terminator and killed him,'” the statement said.

Officers responded to the apartment to perform a welfare check due to the amount of blood on the man.

“During this welfare check they encountered a deceased body inside the bedroom of the A/P’s apartment,” the statement said. “The patrol officer backed out of the apartment at this point and secured the apartment for detectives.”

Bradley was taken into custody and transported to LDS Hospital for minor cuts and abrasions.

“At the hospital the A/P became combative and assaulted the emergency room doctor, two security guards and an SLCPD officer,” the statement said. “The A/P was restrained and sedated due to his violent behavior. The A/P was monitored for several hours and later discharged from the hospital.”

At the hospital, Bradley was answering questions to nurses and medical personnel as to why he was at the hospital and allegedly stated that he remembered assaulting medical staff, however when the he was transported to the Salt Lake Public Safety Building “he refused to stay awake and answer any questions and stated that only that he wanted to go to sleep,” the statement said.

Information from the ER doctor stated that the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamine and had probably been awake for multiple days.

Bradley was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $1,021,040.