Man critically injured in single-vehicle Draper crash now stabilized

DRAPER, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man whose car rolled on Intestate 15 in Draper early Sunday morning was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, but has now stabilized, according to a Utah Highway Patrol official.

It was about 2 a.m. when the man’s car flipped in a single car accident near 14000 South on I-15.

“It was a single vehicle crash that hit the wall and rolled,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle was at a very high rate of speed when it crashed. The driver was an 18-year-old male that was transported in critical condition. They have upgraded him now in stable condition.

After evaluating the crash site UHP investigators indicate incident may have been the result of an intentional act.

People who are considered harming themselves are urged to call the National Crisis and Suicide Hotline, which can now be reached from anywhere in the United States by calling 988.