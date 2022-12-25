Man found injured after police respond to shots fired in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Sunday morning, and found an injured man who was transported to the hospital.

The incident was reported at 12:18 a.m., and officers from Clinton PD and assisting agencies responded to the area of 1850 N. 750 West.

“Upon arrival, officers observed evidence that an altercation had taken place and at least one gunshot had been fired,” a news release from Clinton police says.

Several area residents commented on the post that they had heard multiple shots.

“Officers made contact with an adult male with injuries, who was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released,” the CPD statement says.

“Initial information indicates that multiple individuals may have been involved in the altercation.”

The investigation is active, the statement says, adding that “Due to lack of cooperation on scene and the initial phase of the investigation, verified information release will be limited at this time.”

The police department requests that any witnesses or anyone who has information incident, including recorded audio or video, contact the Clinton PD by calling Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150.