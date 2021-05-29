Man shot, killed at Salt Lake City house party, police searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City house party early Saturday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily, emergency dispatchers received a call from a residence near 2493 E. 1700 South just after midnight with reports of shots fired.

“Officers arrived along with medical. There was a victim in his early 20s who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased,” Valencia said.

“Right now we have detectives on scene to put the pieces together and determine what happened. From what we’ve been told there was a party going on at this address. And people heard the shot fired.

“The only description we have is a black male, driving a green, possibly Charger or Challenger that left westbound on 1700 South in an unknown direction,” according to Valencia.

A number of partygoers witnessed the shooting, some of whom remained on scene and were being questioned by detectives; others “scattered” before police arrived, Valencia said.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.