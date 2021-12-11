Man shot, killed overnight during fight in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting which killed a man early Saturday morning.

The deadly incident was first reported about 1:30 a.m. when police received reports of shots fired at 900 S. Edison Street near the corner of 900 South and State Street.

According to a statement by SLCPD, nearby officers arrived and found the shooting victim being given first-aid. Police joined in the life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say their early investigation shows “the shooting stemmed from an isolated fight between a group of people.”

After the shooting, several witnesses left the scene before police arrived, the SLCPD statement said. “Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information on this case, including anyone with video or photos of the events before, during or after the shooting.”

Investigators say the incident appears to have no connection to a fatal shooting which happened early Friday morning in a convenience store parking lot at 310 S. 900 East.

The name of Saturday’s victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-227118.