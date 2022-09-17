Man surrenders peacefully following 5-hour standoff with police in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 25-year-old man surrendered peacefully Friday evening after barricading himself inside a Highland home for more than five hours.

The standoff began about 1 p.m. when Lone Peak police responded to reports of a man allegedly assaulting family members at his parents’ home near 11200 North and 5400 West, according to a news release from the Lone Peak Police Department.

Police said the man was alone in the home following the alleged assaults and had access to “various weapons,” the release states.

Lone Peak police officers and the Utah County Metro SWAT Team negotiated with the man for more than five hours before he was “taken safely into custody,” the release states.

The man was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of multiple counts of aggravated assault and threats of violence, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name Friday night.