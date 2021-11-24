More details released after 2 teens hit by alleged DUI driver in Hurricane crosswalk

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after two teens were hit by an alleged DUI driver in a Hurricane crosswalk Tuesday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said David Chad Garner, 52, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of:

Two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, a second-degree felony

Refusal of chemical test, a class B misdemeanor

Drive on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Officers responded to a report of a traffic accident in the area of State Street at 300 West at approximately 9:54 a.m.

“Upon arrival it was observed that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in a crosswalk,” the statement said. “In the vehicle was a single male occupant, identified to be Mr. David Chad Garner by his Nevada driver’s license. Mr. Garner was parked in the area.”

Surveillance video showed the two victims, who were high school-age females, were crossing the roadway legally.

“As the victims were crossing Mr. Garner turned left hitting both victims,” the statement said. “One victim was hit by the vehicle but was able to move away from the truck causing a injury to their arm. The second victim was hit by the truck and landed under the truck. Mr. Garner drove over the victim’s back, leaving truck tracks on the back of the victim.”

One female was transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition. The other was privately transported by personal vehicle to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“I requested that Mr. Garner perform standardized field sobriety,” the arresting officer wrote. “Mr. Garner stated he would not do anything except an eye test. I observed nystagmus in both eyes. Mr. Garner refused to perform any further tests. With the indications that I saw, I believed Mr. Garner was unable to drive a vehicle safely. I advised Mr. Garner he was under arrest for DUI.”

Nystagmus is an involuntary eye movement which may cause the eye to rapidly move from side to side, up and down, or in a circle, and may slightly blur vision; it can be caused by intoxication.

Dispatch also informed the arresting officer that Garner’s driver’s license was revoked.

Garner was transported to Hurricane Police Station. A DUI citation was read to him. Garner advised that he refused to give a blood draw. A warrant was received for a blood draw from Washington County’s 5th District Court; the statement does not say what Garner’s blood alcohol content was at the time of the crash.

Garner was on probation or parole at the time of the incident. His bail has been set at $10,000.