Multiple agencies respond after Kaysville trailer fire ignites barn, hay

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire crews were dispatched to a possible camper fire early Tuesday, and arrived to find the blaze had spread to a nearby barn, and ignited hay.

The call came to dispatch at 12:59 a.m., and crews responded to the address, near 200 North Flint St.

Automatic-aid was received from Layton City Fire, Hill AFB Fire & Emergency Services, and Farmington Fire Department,” says a statement released by Kaysville Fire.

“In total, 21 firefighters responded with three engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, one paramedic ‘rescue,’ and two battalion chiefs,” the news release says.

“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the initial fire. During salvage and overhaul operations, the fire was reignited, causing an extended scene time.

“Crews are still on-scene working hot spots in the hay,” the 5:29 a.m. statement says. “Fire investigators will be on-scene in the morning to work to determine a cause and the origin of the fire. No firefighters or civilians have been injured from the incident.”

Hay fires are extremely difficult to extinguish, the KFD statement says, adding “Smoke may be visible in the area of 200 North & Flint St. throughout the day.

“We appreciate Davis County 911 for doing a great job dispatching the fire and our law enforcement partners from Kaysville Police Department and Davis County Sheriff‘s Office for their assistance. We also appreciate the assistance provided by our automatic-aid partners, Kaysville Power and Kaysville Public Works.”