Murray police searching for woman in connection with theft case

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for a woman in connection to a theft case.

“The female in this photo is a theft suspect that took place at Dillard’s at Fashion Place Mall,” said a Facebook post from Murray Police Department. “If you have any information as to her identity, please contact Murray police at 801-840-4000 or 801-264-2673 and reference case number 20C000839.”

In the photo, the woman is wearing a white jacket with a burgundy shirt underneath and blue jeans. The time stamp on the photo is Jan. 13 at 6:04 p.m.