New information released in Florida search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Florida, Sept. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The massive Florida manhunt for Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of missing 22-year-old woman Gabby Petito and now considered a person interest in her disappearance, has been called off for the night.

According to a statement by the North Port Police Department, “Saturday, North Port Police, along with the FBI and other nearby agency partners searched the Carlton Reserve area to the North of the City of North Port. Roughly 25,000 acres. Brian’s parents have reported to us that he was last seen Tuesday when he went for a hike there. They reported him missing three days later. The North Port Police Department and the FBI are working to corroborate the story.

“As of now, Brian has not been found. The search for the evening has been called off due to darkness. Efforts will continue Sunday,” the NPPD statement said.

“Again, it is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working multiple missing person investigations.”

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies near Grand Teton National Park confirmed Saturday they were searching multiple locations. They are asking visitors to stay clear of the police operations.

Anyone with information on Petito’s or Laundrie’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov.”