SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that started Saturday in the Accord Lakes area of Sevier County burned approximately 5 acres and threatened structures before it was 100% contained, officials said.

No structures were damaged and no evacuations were ordered due to the Accord Fire, state wildfire officials said.

The wildfire was first reported about 11:15 a.m. but was fully contained by 10 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.