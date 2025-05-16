Update: Police name suspect in Riverdale homicide

RIVERDALE, Utah, May 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Police have named the suspect arrested in the Thursday afternoon stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman in Riverdale.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Second District Court, Scott Myers, 39, is facing multiple charges, including:

Murder – 1st degree felony

Aggravated Assault – 3rd degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance – 3rd degree felony

Prohibited dangerous weapon conduct – Class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement – Class A misdemeanor

Interfering with a peace officer – Class B misdemeanor

Riverdale police officers were first dispatched to a stabbing at the Greenhill at Riverdale apartment complex at 4189 South 300 West around 2:28 p.m.

“Officers forced entry and cleared the apartment where they encountered an unresponsive [woman] on the living room floor with several stab/laceration wounds to her torso/chest area,” the probable cause statement said.

“An open rear window on the apartment was found, which suggested that the suspect, Scott Myers, had likely fled the apartment.”

Police said a large knife was also discovered in the apartment along with an ID belonging to Myers.

Myers’ information was broadcast to surrounding agencies, court documents said, and officers from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Roy Police Department located him on the viaduct at approximately 600 West Riverdale Road.

Police say Myers ran from officers and was resisting arrest when he was tased and placed in custody.

The probable cause statement revealed the stabbing took place after the female victim, and a man identified as VR, drove to Myer’s Riverdale apartment earlier in the day.

“While at the apartment, VR reported that he was playing a game when he heard a commotion. VR reported that as he looked over, he observed Scott on top of [the woman] stabbing her with a knife.”

VR told police when he attempted to physically intervene, Myers tried to slash him. VR claimed he then ran to his car to retrieve a baseball bat and upon his return saw Myers standing in the apartment’s doorway. He said Myers then “closed and locked the front door,” and he was unable to force his way into the apartment to help the woman.

VR told investigators he believed Myers and the woman “were in a previous relationship.” The nature of the relationship was not disclosed.

Gephardt Daily photo by Nancy Van Valkenburg

The probable cause statement indicated Myers has a criminal history, including an aggravated assault charge, but the disposition of the charge wasn’t reported.

The probable cause statement also said after Myers’ arrest, a search warrant was executed and a small quantity of blue pills, believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from the apartment. EMS workers told investigators Myers had informed them he had used fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Myers has been booked into the Weber County jail.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.



