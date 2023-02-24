Utah TikTok star, social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul accused of domestic violence, injuring daughter

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested last week following a domestic violence incident that police say injured her 5-year-old daughter.

Paul, 28, was arrested for investigation of assault and domestic violence in the presence of child in connection with the Feb. 17 incident at a home near 4300 W. Rex Peak Way, police said.

Video evidence obtained after her arrest indicates Paul’s actions during the alleged assault led to the child being injured, the Herriman City Police Department stated in a news release Friday.

“Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the [Salt Lake County] District Attorney’s Office,” the release states.

Police say the investigation began about 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, when a neighbor reported “screaming and yelling coming from inside the home.”

“The caller stated they saw a female walking back and forth between the house and a white truck parked outside on the street,” according to a probable cause statement filed in Herriman Justice Court.



Officers said they could hear yelling inside in the home from outside the front door, where they were later met by Paul and the alleged male victim.

“When I inquired about the circumstances and the victim started to explain, I observed [Paul] lunge at the victim and began pushing/hitting him,” the affidavit states, forcing officers to separate the parties.

Police identified Paul as “the primary aggressor of the argument” and also noted she was intoxicated, the statement continues.

“During the argument, she hit the victim multiple times and threw several household objects at him, including metal chairs and a wooden child playset,” according to the statement.

Police say Paul’s 5-year-old daughter was on the living room couch during the altercation.

The victim reported an injured elbow and damage to his truck in the incident, police said.

Paul has more than 4 million followers on TikTok.

“Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case,” the news release states.