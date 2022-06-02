Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson contracts COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson will be working from home after surprise positive results on a COVID-19 test.

“Guess it’s my turn,” Wilson said in a tweet posted at 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

“Getting ready for work I had this unpleasant surprise. No symptoms.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced his diagnosis in mid-May. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced the virus had infected her in January.

All have been vaccinated, which greatly lessens the chances of severe illness, hospitalization and death, according to the CDC.