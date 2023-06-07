SCSO: Summit County man wanted on warrant jailed after weapons struggle with deputy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County Sheriff deputy assigned to drone duty during the planned arrest of a man wanted on a warrant ended up struggling with the suspect over possession of guns.

“I didn’t think this person was the resident of (the address) because he was with a bike,” the officer wrote in charging documents for David Glen Moosman, 45. “I thought that it might be a person engaged in a crime.

“I informed Sgt. Davis, who was in tactical command of the warrant service of the situation, and asked if he wanted me to land and try to make contact with him. He said I should.”

The deputy wrote that he “landed my drone and drove to Pine Meadow where I located the person I had observed on the bicycle. I stopped him and identified myself as a Sheriff Deputy and asked to see some ID. I noticed that he had a hoodie on and the hoodie was pulled up over his mouth and nose. I thought that a person engaged in crimes might do this to hide his face.

“He refused to show me ID and asked me why he needed to. I told him that I witnessed him looking through the property. He yelled that I was spying on him and shifted his hoodie up to show me a gun holstered on his side.”

The deputy grabbed Moosman’s hoodie and drew his own gun, charging documents say.

“I told him not to touch his weapon or I would shoot him. He said he wouldn’t. I told him that I needed to secure his weapon and he told me I couldn’t. I told him several times that I needed to secure his weapon but he continued to refuse. It became apparent that he wouldn’t surrender the weapon voluntarily.

“I quickly holstered my weapon and used both hands to take him off his feet onto the ground. When I did this, his weapon flew out and landed next to us. I grabbed it and tossed it away from us. A couple of bystanders walked up and I asked one of them to secure the weapon in my car.”

Moosman was underneath the deputy as the struggle continued, charging documents say.

“He reached out and tried to grab my weapon. I shifted off him to keep my hip out of his reach. I told him that if he tried to grab my gun again I would shoot him. I eventually got the male into handcuffs.”

Another deputy arrived on scene and identified the cuffed man as Moosman, who was wanted on a Division of Child and Family Services warrant.

“I spoke briefly with the two witnesses,” the deputy wrote in Moosman’s affidavit. “One said, ‘I thought he was going to grab your gun!'”

Moosman was arrested on suspicion of:

Disarming a police officer, firearm, a first-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

He was ordered to be held in the Summit County jail without bail.