SLC seeks ‘Sidewalk Poetry’ to literally etch in stone as public art

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have issued a call for poetry to display publicly city wide.

For the emerging artist, it’s a chance to leave your mark on the city, literally, to cement your reputation.

Puns unavoidable as the city will stamp the winning entries into wet concrete around town.

“The Salt Lake City Public Art Program is seeking poems or poetic lines in English or Spanish from Salt Lake City-based artists and writers for its Sidewalk Poetry: Senses of Salt Lake City public art project,” according to the Salt Lake City Arts Council, posting online this week.

“Chosen poems or poetic lines will be made into metal concrete stamps and imprinted into the fresh concrete of new sidewalks throughout Salt Lake City, beginning Summer 2024.”

The project gives Salt Lake City residents the opportunity to display their own writing publicly and enable the participation of artists or writers without previous public art experience, the council said.

“The poems or poetic lines should highlight the beauty of Salt Lake’s urban and natural landscapes, as well as celebrate the unique and diverse communities and individuals that reside within Salt Lake City’s neighborhoods.

“How do you experience Salt Lake City? What do you see, hear, smell, or feel when you explore your neighborhood?

“What resonates with you when you visit the Jordan River Parkway, Bonneville Shoreline, City Creek Canyon, or any other notable public spaces in Salt Lake City?”