SLCPD homicide detectives locate suspect after fatal convenience store shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has located a suspect after a fatal shooting outside a convenience store Friday.

The man killed was 32-year-old Christopher James Taylor.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at 310 S. 900 East at about 1:02 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people administering first-aid to a man, now identified as Taylor, in a Maverik store parking lot.

Police took over lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

A news release from SLCPD Wednesday morning said detectives assigned to the homicide squad have now located a suspect.

“Acting on a tip, SLCPD homicide detectives learned the suspect’s name and his location in Oregon and coordinated with law enforcement to safely apprehend the individual,” the news release said. “The suspect is in custody in Oregon on unrelated charges. SLCPD homicide detectives are working with prosecutors in Oregon and in Salt Lake County to file formal charges related to the homicide in our local jurisdiction.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, the suspect’s name, age and other information surrounding the arrest are not being released. The SLCPD does not comment on or provide advance information on extradition proceedings, the news release said.

Additional information will only be released when it is appropriate to the investigation.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department would like to thank the community members who provided information on this case and to the law enforcement agencies that assisted with the investigation,” the news release said. “Detectives with the SLCPD homicide squad remain interested in speaking with anyone who has information on this case and who has not already talked with law enforcement.”

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-226389.