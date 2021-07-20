Sugar House Park pond to be drained early due to drought, avian botulism concerns

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sugar House Park pond will be drained early this year because of prevailing drought conditions and the negative effect that low water levels have on avian health.

A news release from Salt Lake County says Parks and Recreation, in consultation with the Sugar House Park Authority, the Salt Lake City Parks and Public Lands Division, and Tracy Aviary made the decision.

“Fed by Parley’s Creek, which is now completely dry, the pond is traditionally drained in the fall,” the news release said. “Park officials dredged the pond in 2018 to increase water depth in an effort, in part, to prevent avian botulism. Low water levels are creating the hot, shallow water conditions that have caused bacteria outbreaks in past years.”

There is no threat to human or pet health at the Sugar House Park pond, the news release said.