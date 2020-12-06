Suspect, West Valley City officer struck by car on Redwood Road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Redwood Apartments very late Saturday night, and arrived to find a man “breaking windows, yelling, screaming.”

Lt. M.T. Johnson, with the West Valley City Police Department, said when officers came on scene at 4000 S. Redwood Rd., they attempted to make contact with the man, but he fled from them.

“They chased him into the road and were attempting to get him into custody, when a car came along and ended up hitting the suspect and one of our officers,” Johnson told Gephardt Daily at the scene.

The suspect sustained “very serious injuries,” Johnson said, and he was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The vehicle hit the officer along his legs, and the officer was checked medically on scene and then returned to the police station.

Johnson said a marked police car was in the street with its red and blue lights on, and police aren’t exactly sure how the suspect and the officer came to be struck by the citizen’s vehicle. He said that will be part of the investigation.

Two people were in the vehicle that hit the suspect and the officer, but no information about them was available Saturday night.

Johnson said the crash analysis reconstruction team was en route to the scene. He also said that because a WVCPD officer was struck by the car, protocol requires that another agency investigate the incident. He said it would likely be a protocol team from Salt Lake City.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.