SWAT response underway in Herriman; people asked to avoid area

HERRIMAN, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who allegedly broke into a Herriman residence Thursday morning and barricaded herself inside is at the center of a SWAT response in the area of 11850 S. Rushmore Park Lane.

The Herriman City Police Department has asked people to avoid the area, and said there is no threat to the larger community.

Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg, Herriman City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily at 11:20 a.m. that officers were first called to the scene at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Stromberg said officers responded “on a reported break after a neighbor saw a female suspect break out back window to the residence and then enter the residence. Our officers recognize the suspect from a previous encounter that happened at the nearby Taco Bell where she’d caused a disturbance and at that point they knew she was armed with a knife” or at least had been at Taco Bell,” he said.

Officers attempted to contact the intruder, who was alone in the house because residents were on away on a trip, Stromberg said.

“Our officers went into the residence to attempt to contact her. They came into contact with her. She was non-cooperative and belligerent. We had a less-than-lethal ammunition that was deployed, and then the female started barricading herself in a bedroom. So, our patrol officers extricated themselves from the house called for support.”

Herriman police had been at the residence for nearly 5 hours when Stromberg spoke with Daily.

“We’ve been in contact with this female suspect several times. She doesn’t live there. It’s not her house,” Stromberg said.

The homeowners have been contacted by phone, he said.

The woman “has made threats to law enforcement to kill law enforcement officers if we come in the house, she’s told officers that she’s not coming out. We’ve tried to negotiate with her several times. At this point, we’re treating it as a barricade and we have a full SWAT deployment here.”

Stromberg said he doesn’t think anyone was injured at the previous incident at a local Taco Bell, but the woman was armed with a knife at that incident.

Whether the suspect is currently armed is unknown, Stromberg said.

“We don’t know what she took with her, and we don’t know what was in the house, so we kind of have to treat it that way.”

People in nearby homes have been asked to shelter in place, Stromberg said.

“We hope to get this resolved soon. Our objective and our goal obvious in all the situations especially when we have a tactical deployment, our goal is for a peaceful resolution. So we continue to make efforts to negotiate with her and make contact with her and get her to peacefully surrender.”

