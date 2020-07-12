Two injured in head-on crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday on Monroe Boulevard.

Ogden Police Lt. John Cox said the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Monroe as a 26-year-old man was driving a gray 2005 Nissan Altima southbound “at a high rate of speed.”

At the same time, a 23-year-old woman was driving north on Monroe, also in a gray Nissan Altima.

“The male was traveling too fast, lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes,” Cox told Gephardt Daily. “He hit the other car head on.”

The man sustained a head injury and broken bones. The woman had a broken femur. No other information was available regarding the condition of either person.

Police are investigating impairment as a possible cause of the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.