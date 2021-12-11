Update: Husband surrenders after fatally shooting wife, calling 911, Sandy police say

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was fatally shot in her Sandy home Friday night, and a suspect has been taken into custody in what police say was a tragic domestic situation.

Emergency responders were dispatched at about 9:10 p.m.

“Unfortunately, we had a really tragic incident just after 9 p.m. this evening in the 400 block of Montana Drive in Sandy,” said Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger.

“We received a 911 call from a resident there on Montana Drive, reporting that he had just shot his wife,” Carriger said. “Our officers responded. The individual surrendered himself to the officers on scene.”

The officers entered the residence and confirmed there was a deceased female in the home.

Sandy police earlier stated the weapon used was a shotgun.

“At this point, the officers have secured the home and verified there are no other occupants in the home,” he said, adding that no one in the surrounding area is in any danger. “The individual is in custody. It seems to be a domestic situation unfortunately.”

Police said there were no children inside the residence.

“These individuals are in their 50s and appear to be the only occupants. Our detectives are seeking a search warrant to enter and process the home as well as interview the suspect in this case.”

Carriger said no other information is currently available, and the investigation is still underway. The names of the man and woman have not been released.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details are made known.