Update: SLCPD shares more information about toddler subject of Amber Alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have shared details on an Amber Alert issued for a woman and her 18-month-old daughter, who is believed to be in danger.

Mother Holley Angelina Smith had been ordered by a judge at about 1 p.m. to surrender custody of her daughter Josephina was endangered due to environmental concerns and Smith’s alleged neglect and use of illegal drugs, Detective Dalton Beebe said at a news conference.

By 3:30 p.m. the Division of Child and Family Services and police realized something seemed wrong, and began to investigate leads on possible locations for Smith and Josephina.

According to one tip, mother and child were seen being dropped off near the Jordan River Trail, and officers became concerned Smith might be planning to stay out overnight with members of the homeless community there.

Smith and the toddler were last seen in the area of 1801 South 900 West, and are believed to be on foot. As of 9:30 p.m., the temperature in Salt Lake City was 33 degrees, barely above freezing.

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Josephina just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Holly Angelia Smith and Josephina Jimenez are shown in Amber Alert photos

Smith is believed to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, and about 100 pounds. She has short, unkempt brown hair and blue eyes.

Josephina is about 2 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 26 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, Beebe said. Anyone who sees Smith and Jiminez or has any helpful information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.