Moab Police Department won’t join ICE in pursuit of undocumented migrants

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Moab City Police Department has announced it won’t be joining ICE in pursuing undocumented migrants.

“Our priority is the welfare and safety of our community,” the department said online. “In that light, please read the following statement.”

Chiefly the statement says the department has a long-standing policy on immigration enforcement and “does not enforce immigration laws or interact with immigration officials unless called upon to assist in protecting public safety or officer safety.

“We want to ensure that concerns over immigration status never prevent individuals from seeking help from the police department, particularly if they are victims or witnesses of crimes.”

The department said its commitment to transparency and accountability extends to all Moab residents.

“All Moab police officers are required to commit, personally and professionally, to equal enforcement of the law and equal service to the public, and to protect and serve the entire community, recognizing the dignity of all persons regardless of their national origin or immigration status.”

In explaining further in the voluminous comments attached to the online statement, the department explained the policy preludes asking for anyone’s immigration status during service calls or even while booking suspects into jail.

Moab’s statement is the second this month from local police in explaining a hands-off policy regarding federal ICE efforts.

The Unified Police Department, among Utah’s largest including Millcreek, Kearns and Midvale, as well as Brighton, Copperton, Emigration Canyon, Holladay, Magna and White City, issued a similar statement Feb. 4 after a troubling interaction with ICE.

UPD does not enforce immigration laws, but we will respond to requests for assistance for officer and public safety.

Our priority is to maintain safe communities, where trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents are essential.

We want to ensure that concerns over immigration status never prevent individuals from seeking help from law enforcement, particularly if they are victims or witnesses of crimes..

The statement came after a Jan. 26 incident where UPD officers released and uncuffed a Hispanic man ICE agents had detained for allegedly interfering in an ICE detention of another individual suspected of being undocumented.

“Upon arrival, UPD officers were informed by ICE agents that the driver in question had allegedly swerved toward them with his vehicle,” UPD said at the time. “However, when UPD officers sought clarification on the charges, they were unable to obtain a clear response from ICE agents.”

Additionally video surveillance footage obtained the next day from area businesses by Unified officers failed to verify the ICE claims. “UPD command staff subsequently contacted ICE officials to express concerns regarding the inaccuracies and inconsistencies in their agents’ statements.”