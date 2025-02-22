BREAKING: SLCPD issues Amber Alert, community help requested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued the following AMBER ALERT. Anyone with information on this case should dial 911.

Tonight, (FRIDAY, Feb. 21, 2025) the Salt Lake City Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for an 18-month-old girl, Josephina, who has been unlawfully taken by her mother, Holly Angelina Smith, in violation of a court order to surrender custody.

This investigation began earlier this afternoon when the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) notified the Salt Lake City Police Department that a judge had ordered Holly Angelina Smith to surrender custody of her daughter.

Officers believe Holly Angelina Smith and Josephina were last seen in the area of 1801 South 900 West in Salt Lake City.

Their current location is unknown. However, officers believe Holly Angelina Smith may be on foot with her daughter. There are unconfirmed reports that she may have been dropped off near 1300 South near the Jordan River Trail.

Detectives have reason to believe family members may be assisting Holly Angelina Smith in avoiding law enforcement. Based on information provided by the state, the following concerns led to the court order for removal: environmental neglect, physical neglect, concerns about substance use and abuse, a history of child removal and past violations of a DCFS safety plan.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), detectives, and patrol officers are actively investigating this case.

We are urging anyone with information about Holly Angelina Smith or Josephina to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Holly Angelina Smith is described as having a slim build, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

She has blue eyes with brown hair which is described as short and unkempt.