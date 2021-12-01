Update: UHP adding extra patrols after shots fired at multiple vehicles on I-15 in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is adding extra patrols in the area that shots were fired at multiple vehicles on Interstate 15 in Juab County early Tuesday morning.

An update from UHP Tuesday evening says: “Extra patrols will be patrolling the area that the incident occurred throughout the night. Investigators are following up on several items in the investigation. The public is still encouraged to report any suspicious activity and UHP is still seeking for any potential information regarding the incident.”

Two motorists were wounded after the vehicles were fired on by an unknown shooter at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A previous statement released by UHP said: “Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, several vehicles were shot as they were traveling on I-15 between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a light colored SUV, possibly something like a Jeep Cherokee.”

UHP is investigating four vehicles that were shot, three that were southbound in the area and one that was northbound.

“Two individuals from those vehicles were struck by the shots fired and have non life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “The last report was that the suspect was southbound on I-15 but the last reported vehicle that was shot was northbound.”

The current whereabouts of the shooter are unknown at this time.

If anyone has information about or witnessed the incident, they are urged to contact the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.