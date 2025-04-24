Utah charter school director jailed on child exploitation charges

LAYTON, Utah, April 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The director of a northern Utah charter school with locations in Layton and Ogden has been jailed for alleged child sexual exploitation.

Jared Dallan Buckley, 40, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (two counts), a first-degree felony; and sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

“Law Enforcements Officers in New York State sent a lead to Law Enforcement Officers in the State of Utah for assistance in identifying the user of an internet account that was selling and distributing child sexual abuse material,” says Buckley’s arrest document, filed by an officer of the West Valley City Police.

“The New York Law Enforcement Officers believed the account and associated device to be located in Utah. On or about Oct. 16, 2024 the New York Law Enforcement Officers received from the suspect internet account a video of an approximately 8-year-old prepubescent female” in a sexual pose,” the affidavit says.

“They also received an image of a prepubescent female child with dark hair,” exposing herself by pulling her clothing aside.

“Preliminary information, collected by the investigators who received this material, also suggests that the suspect could be involved in the production of child sexual abuse material involving children outside of the United States.

“Law Enforcement Officers in the State of Utah were able to identify the owner of the device, which was a cellular phone, as Jared Dallan Buckley.”

A search warrant was served for Buckley’s person, vehicle and home, the device was located in Buckley’s possession, and Buckley was taken into custody. On the device found in Buckley’s possession, “multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children were located.”

Buckley was ordered held without bail.

As of Tuesday, Buckley was listed as lead director of the Leadership Learning Academy, a K-6th grade public charter school. Schools are at 100 W. 2675 North, Layton, and 1111 2nd St., Ogden.