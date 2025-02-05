Utah DNR seeks leads after buck deer illegally killed

PRICE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Natural Resources is seeking information after a buck deer was illegally shot and killed last month within the city limits of Monticello.

“A 16-inch wide 2×3 buck deer was shot within the city limits of Monticello around Jan. 15,” the agency statement says.

“Natural Resources officers located the dead deer in the trees of the local golf course. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the deer had been shot with an orange, metal crossbow bolt with a field tip, likely fired from a miniature, pistol-style crossbow — which is not a legal weapon type for harvesting big game animals.”

There were no deer hunting seasons taking place at the time the deer was killed, the statement says.

“It did not appear that any attempt was made to harvest any of the meat from the deer, and it was left to waste. The individual involved in killing this deer could face a class A misdemeanor charge of wanton destruction of protected wildlife and waste of protected wildlife.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to report it to the Utah Division of Law Enforcement in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

People with information can also call Sgt. Devin Shirley at 801-592-0212. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.