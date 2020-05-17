SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz Team Store will reopen Monday after a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to reopening at Vivint Smart Home Arena this coming Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 20% off all jerseys store-wide,” said a tweet from the store.

The store will be reopening with the following safety measures in place:

To expedite entry and reduce screening touch points backpacks, diaper bags, fanny packs, purses, or any other bags will not be allowed inside Vivint Smart Home Arena. Cash-free low-touch and contactless payment only; no cash transactions. Learn more here. Both guests and employees are required to wear face coverings. If you do not have a face covering, officials will provide one for you free of charge at the arena. Guests and employees are to stand at least 6 feet apart, including outside when in line, and in store checkout lines. All checkout areas are cleaned after each transaction. All high-touch areas are disinfected every 15 minutes. The maximum number of guests must be such that a 6-foot distance between guests and employees can be easily maintained (one person per 100 square feet). Hand sanitizer is provided at checkout counters and entrance/exit. Staff­ may only come closer than 6 feet to other staff­ and customers when accepting payment or delivering goods or services if wearing face covering. No strollers inside the arena to allow as much space as possible in the store. Clear plastic partitions have been installed between cashier and customer where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.



The Utah Jazz announced May 7 it would offer season ticket holders refunds for the 10 remaining games of the 2019-20 season.

The offer was made in an email sent to all season ticket holders. It’s a revision to the original policy that stated that tickets for postponed games would be honored when games are rescheduled, or would be refunded if games were canceled.

Though the remaining games for the 2019-20 season have not been officially canceled, Jazz officials have chosen to move forward with the new refunding policy.

“As a season ticket member, you have a number of options available regarding those tickets, and we want to assist you individually,” the email said. “A Utah Jazz representative will be available to review your preference regarding your season tickets. We will be contacting you directly in the coming weeks as we swiftly work to assist the large number of ticket holders who have been affected.”