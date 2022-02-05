Utah National Guard to change 151st Air Refueling Wing Commander

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 151st Air Refueling Wing will hold a change of command ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, in Salt Lake City.

Col. Kurt R. Davis 151st Air Refueling Wing Commander, will transfer command of the wing to Col. Robert “Brandon” Taylor, in the closed ceremony.

Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, commander, Utah Air National Guard, spoke about both men in a news release.

“I am grateful for the dedication and selfless service provided by Col. Davis in his tenure as the wing commander, during some of the most demanding times of the Utah Air National Guard,”

Boyack said.

“And I am pleased to welcome Col. Brandon Taylor as the new wing commander and eager to support him in his new position and leading us into new and great accomplishments.”

Davis took command of the 151st ARW on Oct. 13, 2018, and was previously an aviation navigator. He has served in the Utah Air National Guard for more than 33 years. Davis will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general and serve as director of joint staff for the Utah National Guard in his next assignment, the news release says.

Taylor has served as the commander of the 151st Maintenance Group and the 151st Operations Group. Additionally, he is a rated pilot, with more than 4500 hours flying the KC-135 Stratotanker.

The 151st ARW has a track record of extending global reach and power through air refueling, aeromedical evacuations, and airlift in support of U.S. and allied military forces, as well as supporting various domestic operations as needed.