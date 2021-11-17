Utahn Derek Hough diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of ‘DWTS’ finale

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — “Dancing With The Stars” judge and Utah native Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hough, 36, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he’s been “diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID.” His health update came the morning after he appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday for the semifinals.

“I have some news to share and I want you to hear it straight from me,” Hough said in the Instagram video, which can be seen below. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID.

“I just found out and I feel OK, I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine, and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on, but just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all, and yeah, stay safe.”

Although Hough said he’s rescheduling dates for his sold-out Las Vegas residency, he didn’t comment on whether he’ll appear on the “Dancing With the Stars” season finale next Monday, where he’s to serve as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Hough also had a COVID scare in October, and was forced to sit out of the dancing competition series after he was potentially exposed.

