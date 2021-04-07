Utah’s Hogle Zoo announces it will continue to require masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced Wednesday it will continue to require masks after after the statewide mask mandate lifts on April 10.

This aligns with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s announcement that masks will still be required in the city beyond the April deadline, said a news release from the zoo.

The zoo notes that many of its resident animal species are also susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, as other zoos have had confirmed cases in big cats and primates, most notably.

“Out of concern for the health of our animals, staff and guests, masks will still be required at Hogle Zoo,” said Erica Hansen, zoo spokesperson.

The zoo continues to closely monitor recommendations from local leaders and health guidelines and will reevaluate its mask policy toward the end of May, heading into the summer season.

COVID-19 caused Utah’s Hogle Zoo to close its doors for close to 50 days last year. Since then, it has operated at reduced capacity and has been committed to keeping the zoo a safe experience for staff and guests, the news release said.

The zoo is also planning on bringing back many summer events this year including the popular Zoo Brew; tickets will go on sale soon.