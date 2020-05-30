Weber County SAR, DPS helicopter assist paraglider who fell 60 feet

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man was rescued late Friday night after he fell about 60 feet while paragliding from Malan’s Peak.

Lt. Mark Horton, with Weber County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, said the accident happened at about 8:20 p.m.

The man, who lives in Weber County, was able to get back to the top of the peak with the help of a friend, Horton said. The Department of Public Safety helicopter then responded and transported the man to the command post at the 29th Street Trailhead.

“The helicopter was called because it would have taken too long and would be too uncomfortable for him if we had to bring him down in a basket,” Horton said.

The man’s family picked him up at the trailhead and took him to the hospital.