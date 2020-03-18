West Wendover, all other Nevada casinos, closed for 30 days due to COVID-19

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All Nevada casinos, including those in West Wendover, are closing for 30 days starting at midnight Tuesday.

The move comes by way of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who ordered the temporary closures in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the directive, casino gambling shuts down at midnight Tuesday.

Restaurant areas will close starting at noon Wednesday, March 18. The only eateries that can remain open are establishments serving takeout or those with drive-through service windows.

Hotel operations will come to a halt Thursday, March 19.

Sisolak also ordered the closing of non-essential businesses.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and hardware stores will remain open.

“I know there will be some who will disagree with my decision, some who will think this is an overreaction,” Sisolak said. “I want you to know I’ve spent countless hours working with medical experts, the White House, the CDC, labor and industry leaders, and I fully believe this is an appropriate and informed reaction.

“I know the impacts of this decision will reach far and wide into the homes and lives of our Nevada families. It was not an easy decision to make,” Sisolak said.

Peppermill Resort Properties confirmed the closings in an e-mail to their patrons. “We look forward welcoming everyone back as soon as safety allows,” the e-mail said.” We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates and communication to our guests.”