Woman hospitalized after driving car through fences in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who drove a compact car through multiple fences before it came to rest against a house was transported to an area hospital Friday.

North Ogden police were dispatched to the single car accident at 2:20 p.m. Friday. They responded to the area of 2600 North and 100 East.

“Officers arrived on scene and found that a compact silver car, which had been traveling west on 2600 North, had left the roadway to the north. The car went through a chain-link fence, a small field, and through another chain-link fence.

“The car then went across another street (100 E), through a sound wall and came to rest against a house. The 38-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital. There was no damage to the house. This case remains under investigation.”