Week 18: Support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin echoes throughout NFL stadiums

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson didn’t use the word “miracle,” but he cited divine intervention when describing the start of Sunday’s game.

Taking the field for the first time since Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest, the Bills celebrated their recovering teammate before, during and after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots.

“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted moments after the Bills’ victory.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed after making a tackle against the Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, prompting resuscitation on the field. He has remained hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since his injury but has been improving and interacting with his teammates via FaceTime.

“We prayed a lot,” Johnson told reporters after Sunday’s victory. “We prayed every day for Damar, and look how God works.”

At game time, Hamlin shared a photo of himself cheering on his teammates from his hospital bed.

At stadiums through the league in Week 18, NFL players wore Hamlin jerseys and warmup shirts, and teams painted fields with tributes to the recovering second-year pro.

At Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Bills celebrated Hamlin’s recovery and thanked those around the nation for their support.

“Throughout this week, the entire western New York community, NFL family and people from around the world have been praying for Damar Hamlin,” the Bills public address announcer said prior to kickoff.

“Damar’s amazing recovery has lifted our collective spirits, and we are forever grateful for the love and support Damar’s family and friends, and our organization have received. Today we celebrate Damar’s recovery, our love for Damar and our gratitude!”

Then came that divine intervention hinted at by Johnson and other Bills players, as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown.

“That’s how to the man above works,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “This one is definitely for D-Ham.”

Edmunds also had high praise after Sunday’s game for Johnson, a former defensive star at Weber State.

Johnson finished with eight tackles (six solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended Sunday as the Bills’ cliched the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

“[He’s] made a lot of big-time plays for us, a lot of physical plays for us, and I expect nothing less from him,” Edmunds said. “I take my hat off to him. [He’s an] extremely hard worker.”

The fifth-year pro finished the season with 90 tackles (53 solo), one interception, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended in 16 games for Buffalo (13-3), which will host the Miami Dolphins (9-8) on wild-card weekend.

In other NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Philadelphia Eagles waived former Weber State offensive lineman Sua Opeta on Friday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 18.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. The seven-year pro played in four games and finished with 13 tackles (six solo) in his first season in Arizona.

Chris Wilcox: CB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 28.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Made one catch for 5 yards Sunday, one day after he was elevated from the practice squad for Arizona (4-13).

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Gained 135 yards on 24 carries in the Falcons’ 30-17 victory over the Buccaneers. It was the second-highest rushing total of Allgeier’s rookie season behind his 139-yard performance against the Saints in Week 15. He finished the season with 1,035 yards and three rushing touchdowns — the most ever for a Falcons rookie. He also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and a receiving TD for Atlanta (7-10).

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 8.

The BEST rushing season EVER by a Falcons rookie pic.twitter.com/WYJyZZK7F3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2023

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Inactive for the Ravens’ 27-16 loss to the Bengals as coach John Harbaugh opted to rest some players in advance of a playoff rematch in Cincinnati next week. The third-year pro finished the regular season completing 75 of 112 passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 137 yards on 43 carries. He also threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times for -34 yards.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Finished with seven tackles (five solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended as the Ravens dropped to 10-7 with the road loss. He finishes his sixth NFL season and his first in Baltimore with 61 tackles (41 solo), eight passes defended, four interceptions and a fumble recovery in nine games.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Read about his performance in the Bills’ regular-season finale in the story above.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 10-7 victory over the Saints. He was the anchor of the Panthers’ offensive line in his second NFL season, starting in all 17 games. Carolina finished the season 7-10.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Bears placed Johnson on injured reserve with finger and rib injuries Dec. 23, ending his third pro season. He started 11 games for Chicago, finishing with 35 tackles (25 solo), seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ 29-13 loss to the Vikings. The fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft started all 17 games in his rookie season, often playing every offensive snap.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on three punts and one PAT as the Bears finished the season 3-14. The seven-year pro played in all 17 games this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Inactive for the Bengals 27-16 victory over the Bengals. The fifth-year pro saw action in two games this season, making two tackles and recovering a fumble for Cincinnati (12-4). The Bengals earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and will host the Ravens in a wild-card weekend rematch.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Active for the home win. He played in seven games and finished his second NFL season with 16 tackles (four solo).

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 7 after tearing his ACL in the Browns’ victory over the Texans in Week 13. The fourth-year pro finished with a career-high 71 tackles (33 solo), one sack and a forced fumble in 12 games for Cleveland (7-10).

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He saw action in five games for Dallas, finishing with three catches for 24 yards.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Finished with four catches for 33 yards in the Cowboys’ 26-6 loss to the Commanders. He finished his fifth NFL season with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns for the Cowboys (12-5), who travel to take on the Buccaneers on wild-card weekend.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 after suffering a knee injury against the Colts in Week 5. He started the first five games of the season prior to the injury.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 4 after suffering a torn ACL in practice. He missed the entire 2022 season.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle as the Lions kept the Packers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. He started all 17 games for Detroit, which finished the season 9-8 but missed the playoffs.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: It was another record-setting day for the sixth-year pro, who went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career and set a Lions franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on 16 carries in the finale, giving him 1,066 yards this season. He also had 12 catches for 73 yards. After the game, he dedicated his performance to his late great-grandfather.

.@jswaggdaddy ties the 🐐 with his 16th rushing touchdown of the year!#DETvsGB | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/rwd9ed0QAL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

Jamaal Williams dedicates tonight’s win to his late great-grandfather. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/5Oqi5K2ML5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023

Green Bay Packers

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ 20-16 season-ending loss to the Lions. The four-year pro finished with 13 tackles (five solo) in his first season in Green Bay.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active as the Packers (8-9) missed the playoffs with the home loss. Now in his second season, Love saw action in four games, completing 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Recovered a fumble and finished with a team-high eight tackles (six solo) in the Colts’ 32-31 loss to the Texans. The third-year pro finished the season with one interception returned for a touchdown, a career-best 50 tackles (32 solo) and a fumble recovery for Indianapolis (4-12-1).

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Carried the ball 18 times for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown, his first with the Colts. The third-year pro saw action in 13 games this season, including five with the Bills before being traded to Indianapolis. He finished the season with 456 yards on the ground, including 334 in the Colts’ final four games.

15-yard TD run for Zack Moss. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ML0frgNJzI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 8, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with two tackles (one solo) as the Jaguars won the AFC South with a 20-16 victory over the Titans. He played in all 17 games as a rookie and finished with 115 tackles (52 solo), three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight passes defended for Jacksonville (9-8), which hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on wild-card weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 20.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton: Reverted to the practice squad after being active in Week 7.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Played in the Raiders’ 31-13 loss to the Chiefs. The four-year pro saw action in six games this season for Las Vegas (6-11).

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Andre James, C, Herriman: The fourth-year pro started for the 15th time this season in the home loss.

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU/Bingham: Made two solo tackles in his second game with Las Vegas. He finished with 11 tackles (nine solo) with the Raiders after starting the season and playing three games with the Broncos.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Made one solo tackle and defended a pass in the Chargers’ 31-28 loss to the Broncos. The sixth-year pro saw action in all 17 games this season, finishing with 62 tackles (42 solo), one sack, one interception and 15 passes defended.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Recovered a fumble and finished with five tackles (four solo) in the road loss. The third-year pro ended the season with a career-best 58 tackles (32 solo), two fumble recoveries, one interception and three passes defended for the Chargers, who face the Jaguars on wild-card weekend.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Finished with a sack for the fifth consecutive game and made five tackles (three solo), one tackle for a loss, one QB hit and one pass defended as the Chargers fell to 10-7. The nine-year pro played in all 17 games in his first season with Los Angeles, finishing with 46 tackles (23 solo), five sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on all three of his field goal attempts (22, 38 and 45 yards) and his lone PAT attempt in the Rams’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks. The fourth-year pro finished the season 28 of 30 on field goals, with a long of 58 yards, and 31 of 32 on PATs while playing all 17 games for the Rams (5-12).

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Finished with seven solo tackles in his return to Seattle. The 11-year veteran had a strong first season in L.A., finishing with 140 tackles (65 solo), a career-high six sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Made two tackles in his second-season finale, starting for the sixth time this season. He saw action in 16 games and finished the season with 23 tackles (eight solo) and 0.5 sacks.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Reverted to the practice squad after being elevated to the active roster in Week 13.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Forced a fumble and made three tackles in the Dolphins’ 11-6 victory over the Jets. The eight-year pro saw action in 14 games, finishing with 56 tackles (36 solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles for Miami (9-8), which travels to Buffalo on wild-card weekend.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with two tackles (one solo) in the Vikings’ 29-13 victory over the Bears. The second-year pro saw action in 11 games for Minnesota (13-4), finishing with 28 tackles (10 solo) and 0.5 sacks. The Vikings host the Giants on wild-card weekend.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Made two tackles in the Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Panthers. The fourth-year pro played in all 17 games for New Orleans, finishing with 78 tackles (35 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles — all career-highs.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Made one tackle in the home loss. The third-year pro played in 11 games this season, finishing with nine tackles (five solo).

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Carried the ball five times for 24 yards and made one catch for 1 yard as the Saints finished the season 7-10. He scored 11 total touchdowns — seven rushing, two receiving and two passing — in 16 games this season. The fifth-year pro rushed for a career-best 575 yards on 96 carries, while adding 240 yards on 13-of-19 passing and 77 yards on nine receptions. He also returned three kickoffs a total of 69 yards.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Made three catches for 34 yards and carried the ball once for 7 yards in the season finale. After starting the season on the practice squad, the rookie receiver/return specialist finished with 28 catches for 488 yards and two touchdowns, along with four rushing attempts for 57 yards and a TD. He also gained 320 yards on 14 kickoff returns and 193 yards on 20 punt returns.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Collected his second interception of the season and finished with four tackles (three solo) and one pass defended against the Panthers. The nine-year pro finished with 25 tackles (14 solo) in his first season in New Orleans.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Reverted to the practice squad after being on the active roster in Weeks 10-13.

SORENSEN WITH THE INT! 📺 #CARvsNO on FOX pic.twitter.com/u0hOq4TXUU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 8, 2023

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8. He made 11 tackles (six solo) in seven games with Los Angeles before being waived.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Elevated to the active roster but inactive for the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Active but did not play as the Jets ended the season 7-10. The second-year pro started and played in nine games, completing 132 of 242 passes for 1,688 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw seven interceptions and was sacked 23 times for -175 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned two punts a total of 30 yards as the Eagles wrapped up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a playoff bye with a 22-16 victory over the Giants. The rookie receiver/return specialist played in all 17 games for the Eagles, returning 33 punts a total of 308 yards and 10 kickoffs a total of 206 yards.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Active as the Eagles improved to 14-3.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Made one tackle in the Steelers’ 28-14 victory over the Browns. The seven-year pro finished his second season in Pittsburgh with four tackles (one solo).

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 21.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Finished with six carries for 36 yards and three receptions for 7 yards as the Steelers improved to 9-8 but missed the playoffs. The rookie saw action in 16 games this season, rushing for 379 yards and a touchdown, while gaining 214 yards on 28 catches.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Finished with eight tackles (five solo) in the 49ers’ 38-13 victory over the Cardinals, wrapping up a Pro Bowl season with another dominating performance. The fifth-year pro finished the season with 130 tackles (67 solo), two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 10 passes defended.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted five times, averaging 43.6 yards per punt and landing three inside the 20-yard line. Now in his fourth NFL season, he played in all 17 games, punting 61 times for a 43.9-yard average for San Francisco (13-4), which hosts Seattle on wild-card weekend.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with seven tackles (four solo) in the Seahawks’ 19-16 overtime victory over the Rams. The fourth-year pro finished with a career-best 136 tackles (71 solo), two sacks, two interceptions and six passes defended for the Seahawks (9-8), who face the 49ers on wild-card weekend.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 27 after injuring his knee in Week 16. Now in his fourth NFL season, Mone saw action in 12 games for Seattle, finishing with 25 tackles (eight solo).

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Posted career-highs of four catches for 25 yards and 17 rushing yards on one attempt in the Buccaneers’ 30-17 loss to the Falcons. Despite finishing with a losing record at 8-9, Tampa Bay won the AFC South and will host Dallas on wild-card weekend.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 12 after suffering a knee injury during the Commanders’ tie with the Giants in Week 13. The six-year pro saw action in nine games this season for Washington (8-8-1).

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Returned seven punts a total of 55 yards in the Commanders’ 26-6 victory over the Cowboys. The second-year receiver/return specialist finished the season with six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, 40 punt returns for 311 yards, and 15 kickoff returns for 300 yards.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).