Baby found in partially submerged vehicle in South Salt Lake has died, mother faces amended charges

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges have been amended for the woman whose 18-month-old son was found in a vehicle partially submerged in a golf course pond late Sunday night.

Criminal charges for Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky, 28, now have been changed from child abuse to child abuse homicide.

Police received a call at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, reporting that someone was driving around the golf course, Golf the Round, at 600 W. 3300 South.

When officers arrived, they found an “incoherent, disoriented” woman in the area, Danielle Croyle, public information officer for South Salt Lake Police Department, said at the scene.

“They made contact with her, and during the course of the investigation, they find a vehicle partially submerged in the pond area,” Croyle said.

Police dove into the water and recovered the toddler — who was initially described as an infant — from the vehicle. He was rushed to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries, South Salt Lake PD confirmed Monday evening.

Miloshevsky was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of child abuse, child endangerment, criminal mischief and DUI resulting in serious bodily injury. The child abuse charge was amended to child abuse homicide after the boy succumbed to his injuries.