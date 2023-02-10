CPSC warns of entrapment hazard with strollers after 1 death reported

Feb. 9 (UPI) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned of a possible injury risk from a Baby Trend stroller.

The agency said Thursday that the company’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers could entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller. The company reportedly received one report of entrapment that resulted in the death of a 14-month-old.

“Consumers can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness,” the CPSC said.

The strollers at issue have a black or silver frame and a black tray at the front with oval cutouts on the sides. “Baby Trend” is printed on the side of the mesh basket under the seat.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents or injuries associated with the Baby Trend Sit N’ Stand Double or Ultra strollers or with any product to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.