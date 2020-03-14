Update: Police ID victim in Layton homicide, 2 suspects in custody

LAYTON, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police have released the name of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot Thursday night in the area of 700 N. Fairfield.

Kannon Beesley was found shot twice in the torso when officers responded at about 11:45 p.m.

“First responders began performing life-saving measures,” Layton Police Sgt. Paul Gardiner told Gephardt Daily. “The victim was then transported to Davis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said in a Facebook post Friday night.

Michael Hines, 29, is being booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

A second suspect, Jeremiah Wright, 19, is being booked into Davis County Jail for obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Police say Wright was “present when the shooting occurred, and after the fact, took substantial steps to mislead investigators.”

Homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for the nearby residence, and evidence from the scene indicates the “shooting incident was in response to a physical altercation that was initiated because of a dispute over drug ownership,” the post said.

Police said other family members were in the residence where the shooting occurred, but no one else was injured.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300, and reference case #20-03556.

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more information is made available.