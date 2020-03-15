Update: Search crews recover body of missing Millcreek man

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a missing Millcreek man was recovered Saturday in the Lake Canyon area of Duchesne County by Wasatch and Duchesne County search crews.

Robert “Austin” Harker, 34, left on a fly-fishing trip Thursday morning and did not return home that afternoon as planned. He had not been seen or heard from since 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office was contacted late Thursday night and the Search and Rescue team began looking for Harker on Friday morning with assistance from Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah National Guard helicopter crews, a news release from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Late Friday, a citizen provided information that led searchers to Harker’s pickup truck in the Lake Canyon area. Harker was not with the vehicle,” the news release said.

Crews from Wasatch and Duchesne counties resumed the search early Saturday morning, with help from DPS and National Guard helicopter crews, and Great Basin K-9 Search and Rescue.

Harker’s body was found at about 11:15 a.m. by search and rescue members flying over the area in the National Guard helicopter.

No evidence of foul play was found, the news release said. The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

“Our condolences go out to the Harker and Cowart families and we appreciate their help and their strength during the search for Austin,” Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker said. “We ask the public and the press to respect the family’s request for privacy during this very difficult time.”