Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78K a year

By
United Press International
-

Aug. 2 (UPI) — A Canadian company announced it is seeking a “Chief Candy Officer” to make up to $78,000 a year working from home and taste-testing candy.

Candy Funhouse, an online candy retailer, posted a job opening to LinkedIn seeking a “Chief Candy Officer” whose duties would include “being the head taste tester” and helping to determine what products will be sold on the website, and which of those will carry the “CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval.”

The position pays up to $78,000 a year and is open to anyone over the age of 5, the company said.

“Imagine your best memories around candy, and having that every day at work,” Candy Funhouse Chief Executive Officer Jamal Hejazi told CNN.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here