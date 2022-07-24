‘Nope’ tops the North American box office with $44M

July 24 (UPI) — The Daniel Kaluuya–Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, “Nope,” debuted as the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Thor: Love and Thunder” with $22.1 million, followed by “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 3 with $17.7 million, “Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 4 with $10.3 million and “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 5 with $10 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Elvis” at No. 6 with $6.3 million, “Paws of Fury: the Legend of Hank” at No. 7 with $3.9 million, “The Black Phone” at No. 8 with $3.5 million, “Jurassic World Dominion” at No. 9 with $3 million and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 raked in about $131.2 million, with “Thor” in the lead with $46 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 grossed about $122.1 million.