Dogs, owners invited to Bark at the Moon fundraiser in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is hosting its annual fundraiser, Bark at the Moon, on Saturday at the Gateway Center.

The dog-friendly event, presented by Subaru, will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gateway outdoor mall, at 400 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased online at utahhumane.org/bark. Registration includes fun-filled dog activities, live music, food trucks and drinks, an array of vendor booths, and a night glow walk.

“We are grateful for the support of the community members and Subaru,” said Guinnevere Shuster, Humane Society of Utah spokeswoman. “Director of Marketing and Communications at Humane Society of Utah. “After record numbers of dogs being surrendered to our shelter this year, we need their support now more than ever.

A photo from a previous Bark at the Moon event Photo Humane Society of Utah

“This event will help us continue to provide the best possible care for the animals in our shelter and find them loving homes.”

Brian Friedman, Subaru spokesman said the company’s retailers believe in being a positive force in their communities.

“Animals are near and dear to our hearts at Subaru, as well as our customers. Partnering with HSU allows us to help find loving homes for as many of them as possible through this sponsorship, events like BAM, as well as adoption events held at our stores here in Utah throughout the year.

“Loving pets is part of our DNA at Subaru and that is why when you visit the majority of our stores, you will find dog parks onsite, treats on the counters and in some cases adopted animals who have become part of the Team!”